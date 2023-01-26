Astros hire Dana Brown as their new General Manager (UPDATED)

The Houston Astros announced Thursday that they have hired Dana Brown to be their next general manager. Brown spent the previous four seasons with the Atlanta Braves as their Vice President of Scouting. Brown replaces James Click, who was let go at the end of the 2022 season.

Longtime baseball executive Dana Brown has been hired as the Astros new General Manager, Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane announced today. pic.twitter.com/sGt2Kqj0do — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023

Brown has played an important part in the Braves’ organization overseeing their last four drafts where Atlanta has selected the likes of Michael Harris, Spencer Strider and Vaughn Grissom.

Brown previously served as director of scouting for the Nationals/Expos from 2001-09. He served as a special assistant to the general manager with the Blue Jays from 2010-18 before joining Atlanta’s front office.

The Braves have been fortunate over the years to keep their front office and coaching staff largely intact despite their success. Perry Minasian left in 2020 to become general manager of the Angels. Jose Castro exited the coaching staff this offseason to take over as hitting coach for the White Sox.

The loss will no doubt sting for the Braves, but it is a well deserved opportunity for Brown.

UPDATE - The Braves won’t immediately fill Brown’s position and will re-evaluate after the season per a report by The Athletic’s David O’Brien.