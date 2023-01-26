Offseason open thread

The biggest news of the day was the departure of Atlanta Braves Vice President of Scouting Dana Brown to take over as general manager of the Houston Astros. Brown becomes just the second Black head of a baseball operations department. It is a big loss for the Braves, but a much deserved opportunity for Brown.
Here are the rest of Thursday’s biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Diamondbacks signed former Braves reliever Jesse Biddle to a minor league deal. Biddle spent the 2022 season in Japan.
- The Red Sox are reportedly discussing a deal with free agent catcher Roberto Perez.
- Miguel Andujar cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates.
- The Orioles and Austin Voth avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.85 million deal for the 2023 season.
- The Mets agreed to a minor league deal with catcher Michael Perez.
- The Marlins outrighted left-hander Daniel Castano to Triple-A Jacksonville.
