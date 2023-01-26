 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offseason open thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: JAN 21 Braves - Braves Fest Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The biggest news of the day was the departure of Atlanta Braves Vice President of Scouting Dana Brown to take over as general manager of the Houston Astros. Brown becomes just the second Black head of a baseball operations department. It is a big loss for the Braves, but a much deserved opportunity for Brown.

Here are the rest of Thursday’s biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball:

