Braves News: Dana Brown to Astros, Vaughn Grissom analysis, and more

The Houston Astros have officially announced that they have hired Dana Brown as their new General Manager. 55-year-old Brown has spent the last four seasons as the Vice President of Scouting for the Atlanta Braves.

Being involved in the Braves’ last four drafts, Brown is partially credited with bringing Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Vaughn Grissom, and more to Atlanta. Alex Anthopoulos spoke very highly of Brown, saying, “He’s a really good evaluator and a really good scout. When he’s that passionate about a guy and I always remind him it’s one of the best moves he could have made because he’s a huge part of our success.” Brown’s departure will be a tough loss for the Braves, but the organization’s strong front office still remains.

The Braves are not immediately replacing Brown due to the season getting underway in the near future. The organization will, however, re-evaluate at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

More Braves News:

After spending the offseason with Ron Washington, Vaughn Grissom is ready to take over as the starting shortstop.

Our top prospect list continues with prospects 6-10.

MLB News:

Former Braves reliever Jesse Biddle signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor league deal.

The Baltimore Orioles and RHP Austin Voth avoided arbitration after the two agreed to a one-year, $1.85M deal.

The Baltimore Orioles acquired lefty Cole Irvin from the Oakland A’s in exchange for the club’s No. 16 prospect.

Gary Peters, former Chicago White Sox pitcher, passed away at age 85.