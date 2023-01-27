 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Restocking the Farm

The Braves added plenty of intriguing talent on the international front.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: JAN 21 Braves - Braves Fest Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

January is certainly a busy month around major league baseball. One key date is the start of the international signing period. And for the Braves franchise, its a great opportunity to feel the lower levels of the minor leagues with highly intriguing talent. However, while Atlanta certainly has to feel good about the talent it is adding, it also is experiencing a big loss with the departure of Dana Brown for the Astros.

Shawn Coleman welcomes Battery Power’s own Matt Powers to discuss:

  • Breaking down Luis Guanipa
  • Notable names from the rest of the class
  • Best prospects in Braves system
  • Names on the rise in 2023
  • The impact of losing Dana Brown
  • Battery Power Top 25 takeaways

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

