Daily Hammer Podcast: Restocking the Farm

January is certainly a busy month around major league baseball. One key date is the start of the international signing period. And for the Braves franchise, its a great opportunity to feel the lower levels of the minor leagues with highly intriguing talent. However, while Atlanta certainly has to feel good about the talent it is adding, it also is experiencing a big loss with the departure of Dana Brown for the Astros.

Shawn Coleman welcomes Battery Power’s own Matt Powers to discuss:

Breaking down Luis Guanipa

Notable names from the rest of the class

Best prospects in Braves system

Names on the rise in 2023

The impact of losing Dana Brown

Battery Power Top 25 takeaways

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.