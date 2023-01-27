Braves extend Brian Snitker through 2025 season

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have extended Brian Snitker’s contract through the 2025 season. He helped guide the team to 101 wins in 2022 and finished third in Manager of the Year voting.

The #Braves today signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/m0KJImKiNx — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 27, 2023

Snitker replaced Fredi Gonzalez as the team’s manager in 2016. He helped guide the team out of a rebuild and won the 2021 World Series. Atlanta has won five-straight NL East titles and Snitker is 542-451 since taking over as manager. Those 542 wins are fifth all-time in the Braves franchise and Snitker should move into third place on the list this season. He is the fifth manager in franchise history with 500 career wins and three of the previous four are in the Hall of Fame.

After winning the World Series on 2021, the Braves extended Snitker through the 2024 season. So today’s news adds an additional year to his existing contract. Atlanta will return its entire coaching staff for 2023 with the exception of assistant hitting coach Jose Castro who left earlier this offseason to take over as hitting coach of the Chicago White Sox.