Braves News: Brian Snitker extension, prospect list wrap-up, and more

The Atlanta Braves officially announced that they have extended manager Brian Snitker through the 2025 season. Snitker has spent 46 years in the Braves organization as a player and manager. He transitioned into his managerial role in 2016, replacing Fredi Gonzalez.

▪️2021 World Series champion

▪️5 straight division titles

▪️New contract extension@Braves manager Brian Snitker keeps winning. pic.twitter.com/aS2xpYmLbW — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) January 27, 2023

Snitker, 67, has a 542-451 record. He recorded his 500th career win in July 2022 and was the fifth manager in franchise history to obtain this milestone. In addition to his many wins, he has also led the Braves to the postseason five times in his first six seasons.

The skipper’s extension is much deserved, and Braves Country is lucky to have such a successful manager.

