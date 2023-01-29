Braves News: Bally Bankruptcy, Roger Centre, more

One of the more interesting developments of the offseason has come out over the last week. First with the news that longtime Braves broadcaster Chip Caray would be leaving for the St. Louis broadcast crew, and more recently with the news that Bally Sports may be going bankrupt. The former will quite obviously affect our viewing experience of the Braves, with a different commentator presumably being selected to replace Chip. The latter may have a more fundamental affect, both impacting the cash flow of the franchise and the viewing experience at every level. This will be a story to track as we ramp up towards the season.

Braves News

Bally Sports may go bankrupt, which would make for an awkward situation with the Braves’ broadcast rights.

We remember a moment of Hank Aaron’s legacy.

MLB News

Toronto announced some changes to their outfield dimensions, seemingly making the stadium a bit more power-friendly.

The Rays extended Yandy Diaz, amidst a flurry of minor extensions for them.

Rockies’ owner Dick Monfort made some questionable comments on Saturday.

The Guardians made a change to their coaching staff.