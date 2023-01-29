Offseason open thread

Here are the weekend’s biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Yankees announced Sunday that they have agreed to a one-year deal worth $9.95 million with infielder Gleyber Torres to avoid arbitration.
- Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto says that the team is probably done adding to the roster before spring camp opens.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. said that he is excited for the upcoming season and discussed his disastrous 2022 season with The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee.
- In perhaps the most ironic news item of the weekend, Rockies owner Dick Monfort told the Denver Post that he believes his team can play .500 ball in 2023 and then criticized the Padres’ offseason.
The AFC and NFC Championships are coming up shortly. Let us know who you are picking in the comments below.
Loading comments...