 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offseason open thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
2021 World Series Game 3: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Here are the weekend’s biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball:

The AFC and NFC Championships are coming up shortly. Let us know who you are picking in the comments below.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power