Braves News: Lucas Luetge discusses time with Yankees, more

The Braves newest reliever spent a few minutes discussing how he has found success over the past few years.

By Shawn Coleman
With the New Year finally here, activity across the MLB should start to pick back up as teams look to shore up any lingering needs on their rosters. However, until moves are made, it is always fun to learn a bit more about new faces in new places. For the Braves, that includes left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge:

Over the past few seasons, we have seen a preference placed by the Braves on having at least three lefties in the pen on nearly all occasions. Tyler Matzek, Will Smith, Dylan Lee, and AJ Minter have had been brilliant at various times over the past two seasons, and with Matzek for 2023, the Braves have made a move that like make Luetge the third lefty in their pen this season.

While he is not a pitcher who relies on velocity, Luetge has had plenty of success limiting hitters at the plate over the past two years. Hopefully he can continue that in Atlanta.

