Daily Hammer Podcast: Andruw Jones and the 2023 Hall Of Fame Class

The announcement of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class is currently three weeks way, and as of now, it seems the few notable names with at least an outside shot of being elected this year of an uphill battle to climb. One of those names is Andruw Jones, who still is likely to fall well short of the 75% voting threshold needed to be elected. However, Jones continues to progress well in eventually getting the 75% he needs over the next few seasons.

Shawn Coleman discusses Jones and more in the Daily Hammer:

Jones and Billy Wagner remain among the top vote getters among the 2023 pool of candidates

Jones could eventually land in the 55%-60% range of votes

Compared to his peers, the production of Jones in his 20s is enough to one day get him elected

Former Braves assistant hitting coach Jose Castro is now with the White Sox, hoping to bring some of the Braves success with him

Castro is the latest of example of other teams tapping into the Braves sources of success that could only happen more frequently as time goes on

