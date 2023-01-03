Hot Stove open thread

Here are a look at today’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Mets are expected to add Eric Hinske to their coaching staff as an assistant hitting coach. Hinske will work with Jeremy Barnes who was elevated from an assistant role to the team’s new hitting coach earlier this offseason.
- The Twins are among the teams that have shown interest in free agent right-hander Michael Wacha.
- The Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers reached an agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million deal thus avoiding arbitration. Devers has been seeking a longterm deal from Boston and was in his final year of arbitration.
- The Yankees announced Tuesday that they have appointed Brian Sabien as an executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.
- The Nationals agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with former Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. The deal also includes another $2 million in possible performance bonuses.
- The Orioles acquired Ryan O’Hearn from the Royals in exchange for cash considerations. Kansas City designated O’Hearn for assignment last week.
