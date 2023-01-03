 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hot Stove open thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: JUL 13 Mets at Braves Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are a look at today’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power