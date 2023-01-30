Braves News: Jonathan Schuerholz, Bally Sports, More

The name Schuerholz is very familiar name in Braves country.

Hall of Fame executive John Schuerholz played a big role in putting together many great rosters during the Braves historic run of success in the 90’s and early 2000’s. Now, Jonathan Schuerholz, a former Braves minor leaguer and current front office member himself with Atlanta, is starting to generating interest from other MLB teams. While Dana Brown, former Braves Director of Scouting, was recently named the new Astros general manager, the younger Schuerholz also discussed the opportunity with the Astros.

With his pedigree and learning the nuances of front office work within the Braves franchise, Jonathan Schuerholz could be a name to watch when it comes to future GM opportunites around baseball.

