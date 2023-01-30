 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves reportedly sign Adeiny Hechavarria to minor league deal

The Braves have brought back an old favorite

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Atlanta at Miami Dave Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Braves have reportedly brought back a former Braves’ fan favorite Adeiny Hechavarria on a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, according to Mississippi Braves broadcaster Chris Harris.

Hechavarria is nothing more than infield depth, but he was a very fun player last time he played in the majors, in 2020 for Atlanta. He gave this iconic quote to the media about the Mets:

He also has some pretty fantastic bat flips, so he could perhaps be a vibes addition in place of Guillermo Heredia.

All of the fun vibes aside, Hechavarria has never put up a season with above average production offensively, but sets a non-disastrous floor as a depth piece, at least he did as a younger player.

