Braves reportedly sign Adeiny Hechavarria to minor league deal

The Braves have reportedly brought back a former Braves’ fan favorite Adeiny Hechavarria on a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, according to Mississippi Braves broadcaster Chris Harris.
The latest #Braves MiLB free agent signings— Chris Harris (@CHarris731) January 30, 2023
Hechavarria, Adeiny, INF*
Martinez, Daniel, RHP
Martinez, Nolan, RHP
Moran, Brian, LHP*
Mort, Zach, RHP
Olczack, Jon, RHP
Pillar, Kevin, OF*
Robles, Domingo, LHP
Sierra, Magnerius, OF*
Wall, Forrest, OF*
*invite to big league camp
Hechavarria is nothing more than infield depth, but he was a very fun player last time he played in the majors, in 2020 for Atlanta. He gave this iconic quote to the media about the Mets:
It's through a translator, but after the Braves won tonight, Adeiny Hechavarría made this comment— SNY (@SNYtv) September 22, 2019
"I just want to thank god for the opportunity, removing me from the Mets and putting me on this team" (via @FOXSportsBraves) pic.twitter.com/XqNJL73KfU
He also has some pretty fantastic bat flips, so he could perhaps be a vibes addition in place of Guillermo Heredia.
Here's the Statcast on Adeiny Hechavarría's epic bat flip. pic.twitter.com/zrYbBVoH9h— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 22, 2019
All of the fun vibes aside, Hechavarria has never put up a season with above average production offensively, but sets a non-disastrous floor as a depth piece, at least he did as a younger player.
