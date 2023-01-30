Braves reportedly sign Adeiny Hechavarria to minor league deal

The Braves have reportedly brought back a former Braves’ fan favorite Adeiny Hechavarria on a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, according to Mississippi Braves broadcaster Chris Harris.

The latest #Braves MiLB free agent signings



Hechavarria, Adeiny, INF*

Martinez, Daniel, RHP

Martinez, Nolan, RHP

Moran, Brian, LHP*

Mort, Zach, RHP

Olczack, Jon, RHP

Pillar, Kevin, OF*

Robles, Domingo, LHP

Sierra, Magnerius, OF*

Wall, Forrest, OF*



*invite to big league camp — Chris Harris (@CHarris731) January 30, 2023

Hechavarria is nothing more than infield depth, but he was a very fun player last time he played in the majors, in 2020 for Atlanta. He gave this iconic quote to the media about the Mets:

It's through a translator, but after the Braves won tonight, Adeiny Hechavarría made this comment



"I just want to thank god for the opportunity, removing me from the Mets and putting me on this team" (via @FOXSportsBraves) pic.twitter.com/XqNJL73KfU — SNY (@SNYtv) September 22, 2019

He also has some pretty fantastic bat flips, so he could perhaps be a vibes addition in place of Guillermo Heredia.

Here's the Statcast on Adeiny Hechavarría's epic bat flip. pic.twitter.com/zrYbBVoH9h — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 22, 2019

All of the fun vibes aside, Hechavarria has never put up a season with above average production offensively, but sets a non-disastrous floor as a depth piece, at least he did as a younger player.