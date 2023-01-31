Braves News: Darren O’Day Retires, Roster Moves, More

Just a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting, clubs are continuing to look too add to their rosters while free agents are continuing to look for the best opportunity that could be available. However, it also is a time where you may see a few players make other decisions, including veterans who come to the realization that the time has come to call it a career.
Darren O’Day made that decision on Monday, after 15 years in the majors. O’Day was one of the better pure setup men in the majors in his prime, finding plenty of success using his submarine style. O’Day spent the majority of his last few years with the Braves, and though he did not pitch many innings, he did get plenty of big outs when his number was called upon.
Congrats to O’Day on a stellar career, and the best to him in retirement.
Braves Rumors
- The Battery Power Top 25 Prospect List is complete with plenty of great breakdowns on the best talents on the Braves farm.
- MLB has put parameters in place that will only allow teams to have four different uniform choices for 2023.
- Power could be the source of plenty of prosperity for the Braves in 2023.
- Chip Caray officially arrived in St. Louis on Monday as the Braves offered gratitude to his time with the team on Monday.
- Adeiny Hechvarria signed with the Braves on a minor league deal.
MLB Rumors
- The Marlins and Red Sox traded relievers on Monday, Richard Bleier and Matt Barnes.
- Zach Grienke signed a one-year deal with the Royals.
- Jazz Chisholm is the cover athlete for 2023 MLB the Show.
