Braves News: Darren O’Day Retires, Roster Moves, More

Darren O’Day announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: JUL 04 Cardinals at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting, clubs are continuing to look too add to their rosters while free agents are continuing to look for the best opportunity that could be available. However, it also is a time where you may see a few players make other decisions, including veterans who come to the realization that the time has come to call it a career.

Darren O’Day made that decision on Monday, after 15 years in the majors. O’Day was one of the better pure setup men in the majors in his prime, finding plenty of success using his submarine style. O’Day spent the majority of his last few years with the Braves, and though he did not pitch many innings, he did get plenty of big outs when his number was called upon.

Congrats to O’Day on a stellar career, and the best to him in retirement.

