 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tom Hart reportedly the top finalist to replace Chip Caray (UPDATED)

Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray departed the Braves’ broadcast booth for St. Louis.

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: MAY 29 Marlins at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chip Caray’s departure to take over play-by-play duties with the St. Louis Cardinals left a giant sized hole in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcast booth. While we had a long wishlist, the reality is that given how close we are to the start of spring training and the 2023 season, the options to replace Caray were likely going to be limited.

However, it looks like the Braves have a good candidate in Tom Hart who according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, is the top finalist to replace Caray.

Hart served as the host of Braves Live and as an on-field reporter for the Braves from 2011-2014. During that time, he also served as a play-by-play man for College Football and College Basketball on ESPN. He has also served as a play-by-play man for the SEC Network since 2014 and has worked on MLB broadcasts on ESPN since 2020.

Ben Ingram, who was also a popular choice online as a replacement for Caray, would prefer to remain in a radio role per Bowman’s report.

Update - The Athletic’s David O’Brien reports that Hart is among two or three finalists for the play-by-play position.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power