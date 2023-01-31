Tom Hart reportedly the top finalist to replace Chip Caray (UPDATED)

Chip Caray’s departure to take over play-by-play duties with the St. Louis Cardinals left a giant sized hole in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcast booth. While we had a long wishlist, the reality is that given how close we are to the start of spring training and the 2023 season, the options to replace Caray were likely going to be limited.

However, it looks like the Braves have a good candidate in Tom Hart who according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, is the top finalist to replace Caray.

Tom Hart remains a top finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Braves' television booth. Sounds like Ben Ingram will remain in his preferred role on the radio side. Ben is as good as it gets on radio. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) January 31, 2023

Hart served as the host of Braves Live and as an on-field reporter for the Braves from 2011-2014. During that time, he also served as a play-by-play man for College Football and College Basketball on ESPN. He has also served as a play-by-play man for the SEC Network since 2014 and has worked on MLB broadcasts on ESPN since 2020.

Ben Ingram, who was also a popular choice online as a replacement for Caray, would prefer to remain in a radio role per Bowman’s report.

Update - The Athletic’s David O’Brien reports that Hart is among two or three finalists for the play-by-play position.