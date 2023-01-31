Tuesday’s offseason open thread

We are a few hours away from January being in the books and the countdown until pitchers and catchers report is on. As we try to piece together the remaining days of baseball’s winter, there are a couple of items on the site that are worthy of your attention.
- Tom Hart is reportedly the top finalist to replace Chip Caray
- DJourn put together an exhaustive look at the best Braves that have received Rookie of the Year votes since 1990
We also have a couple of polls running on the site currently.
- Which four Braves jerseys would you like to see this year?
- What grade would you give the Braves’ offseason?
Here are Tuesday’s biggest headlines from around the league:
The Rays announced a three-year, $24 million extension with Yandy Diaz.
The Blue Jays and right-hander Chad Green in agreement on a deal that will pay him $8.5 million over two seasons. The contract details are creative as Green underwent Tommy John surgery last season.
Veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler announced his retirement.
The Mets officially announced Jeff McNeil’s four-year, $50 million extension Tuesday morning. The deal also includes a club option for a fifth season which would max out the value at $63.75 million.
Loading comments...