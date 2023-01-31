Tuesday’s offseason open thread

We are a few hours away from January being in the books and the countdown until pitchers and catchers report is on. As we try to piece together the remaining days of baseball’s winter, there are a couple of items on the site that are worthy of your attention.

Here are Tuesday's biggest headlines from around the league:

The Rays announced a three-year, $24 million extension with Yandy Diaz.

The Blue Jays and right-hander Chad Green in agreement on a deal that will pay him $8.5 million over two seasons. The contract details are creative as Green underwent Tommy John surgery last season.

Veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler announced his retirement.

The Mets officially announced Jeff McNeil’s four-year, $50 million extension Tuesday morning. The deal also includes a club option for a fifth season which would max out the value at $63.75 million.