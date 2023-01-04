This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Dan Uggla to six-year extension

Braves Franchise History

1902 - Pitcher Bill Dineen, who has won 36 games over the past two seasons with the Boston Beaneaters, signs with the Boston Americans and will win 20 or more games for the next three seasons.

1918 - The Boston Braves acquire Larry Doyle, Art Wilson and $15,000 from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitcher Lefty Tyler.

1994 - The Atlanta Braves sign free agent infielder Bill Pecota. Pecota will appear in 72 games in 1993 hitting .323/.344/.387 in 62 plate appearances for Atlanta.

2011 - The Braves and Dan Uggla agree on a five-year contract extension worth $62 million. Uggla will hit 36 home runs and put up a 111 wRC+ in 2011. He will produce a 104 wRC+ in 2012 and a 91 wRC+ in 2013. The Braves will release him in July of 2014.

MLB History

1940 - The Reds trade Lee Grissom to the Yankees in exchange for Joe Beggs. Beggs had to clear waivers prior to the deal per a new rule voted in last month barring the AL pennant winner from any trades within the league. Beggs will go 12-3 for Cincinnati and will be sold to the Brooklyn Dodgers on May 15.

1942 - Rogers Hornsby becomes the 14th player to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame after receiving 78 percent of the vote.

1957 - The Brooklyn Dodgers purchase a 44-passenger twin-engine airplane for $775,000 to transport their club during the season. They are the first major league team to own their own plane.

1977 - Mary Shane is hired by the Chicago White Sox as the first female TV play-by-play announcer.

1993 - Free agent outfielder Lonnie Smith signs with the Pittsburgh Pirates. After hitting .286/.422/.442 in 94 games, PIttsburgh will trade him to the Orioles in September.

2002 - The Twins hire Ron Gardenhire as their new manager replacing Tom Kelly.

2005 - Wade Boggs and Ryne Sandberg are elected to the Hall of Fame. Boggs is the 41st player to be elected in his first year of eligibility.

2010 - The Red Sox agree to a one-year, $9 million deal with free agent third baseman Adrian Beltre.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.