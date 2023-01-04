Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more

With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts.

A couple of new #Braves MiLB signings with Triple-A time.



28-year-old INF Mitchell Tolman

29-year-old 3B Joshua Fuentes — Chris Harris (@CHarris731) January 3, 2023

The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December 31, the 28-year-old was assigned to the Gwinnett Stripers. Through parts of seven minor league seasons, Tolman maintains a career .263 batting average.

The organization also signed third baseman Joshua Fuentes to a minor league deal. The 29-year-old righty was also assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Although most of his playing time has come in the minor leagues, Fuentes does have 149 career big league games under his belt.

Together, the two aim to add depth to an already-stacked farm system.

MLB News:

The New York Mets are expected to hire Eric Hinske as assistant hitting coach. The now 45-year-old won AL Rookie of the Year for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2002.

The Minnesota Twins are among others interested in veteran righty Michael Wacha.

The Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers avoided arbitration after the two agreed to a one-year, $17.5M deal. Devers was originally projected to earn $16.9M in 2023.

The Washington Nationals signed first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith to a one-year, $2M deal. The 27-year-old is also subject to an additional $2M in performance bonuses.

The Baltimore Orioles received first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations. O’Hearn led the big leagues last year with most hits by a pinch hitter, tallying 11.

The Houston Astros acquired Bligh Madris from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. The first baseman will claim Houston’s 39th roster spot.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that first baseman Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs are close to a deal.

The Chicago White Sox have officially announced the signing of outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who will earn $75M over five years.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds were reportedly $50M apart on extension talks. Reynolds recently requested a trade.