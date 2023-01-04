Hot stove open thread, 1/4/2023

Yeah, there’s not a lot to cover these days. But hey, Bryse Wilson has a new home! The Brewers acquired him for cash considerations. Will they be the organization to fix the big right-hander? Stay tuned, I guess. Wilson may end up being the Touki Toussaint to Max Fried’s Kyle Wright, in what’s ended up a pretty weird analogy.

The Diamondbacks are apparently re-signing Zach Davies for $5M, and $3M more in incentives, which is news to me because I didn’t even remember them signing Davies in the first place. Davies was an interesting soft tosser with the Brewers during the Braves’ rebuild years, but was below replacement in 2021 and managed just 0.5 fWAR in 134 1⁄ 3 innings. Why are the Diamondbacks paying Zach Davies $5M-$8M for an 0.6 WAR projection and a 114 xFIP- most recently? I have no idea.

Also haha the Cubs signed Eric Hosmer.