Braves News: Left field options, Devers extension, more

Well we are now reaching the point that the Braves could realistically be done making any major moves this offseason. They haven’t done much to address the two most obvious needs in left field and shortstop aside from a few depth/flyer signings, but they have added a major piece in Sean Murphy and a few nice bullpen pieces. With all of that being said, Carlos Correa remains unsigned and in flux after two teams tentatively agreed to megadeals with him before backing out due to concerns with an old injury in his physical and the Braves reportedly were close in the running to sign him in a similar situation last offseason, so there is one potential avenue for a huge splash to fill one of their needs, even though I wouldn’t bet on it.

Braves News

Kris looked at the options for the Braves’ left field spot.

The Brewers traded for former Brave Bryse Wilson from the Pirates for cash.

Touki Toussaint signed a minor league deal with the Guardians.

Wednesday was the anniversary of the Dan Uggla extension.

MLB News

The Red Sox punctuated a very strange offseason for them with a massive extension for Rafael Devers, at over $100 million more than a very similar player in Austin Riley’s extension.

The Red Sox and Marlins are also reportedly discussing a notable trade.

The Diamondbacks brought back Zach Davies for $5 million.

The Cubs signed Eric Hosmer.

The Phillies and Cubs made a minor trade.