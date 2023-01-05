Braves outright Hoy Park to Gwinnett, Lewin Diaz claimed by Orioles

The Atlanta Braves announced a couple of roster moves Thursday afternoon. Infielder Hoy Park passed through waivers and was outrighted to Gwinnett. First baseman Lewin Diaz was claimed off of waivers by the Baltimore Orioles. Both players were designated for assignment by Atlanta last week.

Thursday’s move was the continuation of a wild offseason for Diaz who spent last season with the Marlins. The Braves acquired him from the Orioles on December 22nd in exchange for cash considerations and designated him for assignment six days later to clear a 40-man roster spot for Lucas Luetge. Since being DFA’d by the Marlins early in the offseason, Diaz has been with Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Atlanta and now Baltimore again.

Atlanta acquired Park from the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations on December 16. He was designated for assignment on December 30 to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Eli White. Park spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh where he saw time at second, third and shortstop while hitting .216/.276/.373 with a 79 wRC+