Hot Stove open thread

It has been a pretty quiet start to the new year, but things are going to pick up later this month. Arbitration figures are set to be swapped between players and teams on January 13. Additionally, the international signing period is set to open on January 15. The Braves will be in their second year free of penalties. Finally, the Hall of Fame voting results will be announced on January 24. We know Fred McGriff is going to be in inducted into Cooperstown this summer and we will find out who will join him soon.
Here are the biggest headlines for the Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball for Thursday:
- The Braves announced a pair of minor roster moves Thursday afternoon. Infielder Hoy Park was outrighted to Gwinnett while Lewin Diaz was claimed off of waivers by the Orioles. Both players had been designated for assignment last week.
- The Yankees announced that they have hired former Mets and Expos general manager Omar Minaya as a senior advisor to their baseball operations department.
- The Reds announced that they have released infielder Mike Moustakas. He was designated for assignment last week when the club signed catcher Curt Casali.
- The Giants have placed infielder Tommy La Stella on release waivers. La Stella is still owed $11.5 million on his contract with San Francisco and will become a free agent once he clears.
