Braves News: Hoy Park to Gwinnett, Vaughn Grissom turns 22, more

With baseball news finally ramping back up, the Atlanta Braves’ Thursday is highlighted by the shifting of newly-acquired players Hoy Park and Lewin Diaz.

The #Braves today outrighted INF Hoy Park to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also announced that the Baltimore Orioles claimed 1B Lewin Diaz off waivers. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 5, 2023

The Braves received INF Hoy Park from the Boston Red Sox on December 16. He was designated for assignment on December 28 before he passed through waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. Park was originally designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Eli White, the 28-year-old outfielder who was acquired from the Texas Rangers.

After being acquired by the Braves on December 23, 1B Lewin Diaz was designated for assignment just five days later. Thursday, his former team, the Baltimore Orioles, claimed him off of waivers.

More Braves News:

Vaughn Grissom celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday.

Six reasons why Andruw Jones has a shot at a 2023 Hall of Fame induction.

Episode 25 of the Podcast to be Named Later recaps the Sean Murphy extension, analyzes Atlanta’s outfield options, plus more.

MLB News:

The New York Yankees named Omar Nimaya the senior advisor to baseball operations. 64-year-old Minaya formerly served as general manager of the New York Mets.

The Cincinnati Reds released outfielder Mike Moustakas with $22M left on his contract. The 34-year-old was designated for assignment on December 22.

The San Francisco Giants placed Tommy La Stella on release waivers after designating him for assignment last week. The veteran infielder still had one year remaining on his contract.

The latest on Carlos Correa, who is reportedly in talks with other clubs.

Baltimore Orioles reliever Nick Vespi underwent hernia surgery on Thursday morning. He is expected to be ready early in the 2023 season.

Nate Colbert, who holds the San Diego Padres home run record, died at 76.