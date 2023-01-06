Daily Hammer Podcast: Vaughn Grissom’s Versatility is Valuable

Vaughn Grissom celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday, and despite being so young, he has been a significant name to watch this offseason. For 2023, Grissom’s role could reasonably range from starting shortstop for the Braves to beginning the season in the minors. Even in Grissom is not the main shortstop next year, he could be in time. Or, he could be a trade chip for a major move in the future. The point is that Grissom can provide significant value for the Braves in multiple ways in the present and future.

Shawn Coleman looks at Grissom in this addition of the Daily Hammer:

If Grissom is the starting shortstop in 2023, his bat should allow for him to provide positive value

Wherever he starts out in 2023 does not impact where he will be value wise moving foward

If the right move made sense, Grissom remains a very valuable trade chip as time progresses

The Baseball world remains focused on the resolution for the Mets and Carlos Correa

The long-term extension for Rafael Devers makes the Austin Riley extension look even better

