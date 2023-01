Austin Riley had another career year in 2022, establishing him as one of the game’s best third basemen. What does the Atlanta Braves star have in store for 2023?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney look back at the season that was for Riley (including that 10-year contract extension) and set the stage for what’s next.

