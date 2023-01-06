Hot Stove open thread

The biggest story from Friday is easily the ongoing saga that is Carlos Correa’s free agency. Scott Boras continues to negotiate with the Mets, who after agreeing to a 12-year deal, raised similar concerns as the Giants in regards to Correa’s physical.

The saga continued Friday with SNY’s Andy Martino reporting that the Mets are growing “very frustrated” with the state of negotiations. Perhaps adding to the Mets’ frustrations is that the Twins have reportedly jumped back into the mix for Correa and are a legitimate threat to re-sign him per The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. I will leave it to you to decide how much stock to put into that report.

Elsewhere:

Nelson Cruz had a down season with the Nationals in 2022, but he said in an interview in the Dominican Republic that he has received offers for the 2023 season. Cruz, who turned 42 over the summer, underwent surgery on his left eye after the season to alleviate inflammation and blurred vision.