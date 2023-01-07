This Day in Braves History: Atlanta re-signs Eric Hinske

Braves Franchise History

2010 - The Braves re-sign Eric Hinske to a one-year deal. Hanse hit .256/.338/.456 with 11 home runs in 131 games for Atlanta in 2010. He will appear in 117 games in 2011 while hitting .233/.311/.403 with 10 home runs in 2011.

MLB History

1915 - The Yankees acquire Wally Pipp from the Tigers off of waivers. He will eventually anchor first base for New York for a decade until the arrival of Lou Gehrig.

1920 - The war of words between Babe Ruth and Red Sox owner Harry Frazee continue. Ruth gives a statement to the Boston Evening Standard saying “Frazee is not good enough to own any ball club, especially one in Boston.”

1933 - Commissioner Landis announces that he is cutting his salary by 40 percent as a sign of the times during the Great Depression. Most players will have their salaries reduced for the upcoming season.

1971 - Reds outfielder Bobby Tolan suffers a torn Achilles tendon while playing basketball. Nolan will miss the upcoming season and will never regain the form that he displayed in 1970 when he hit .316 and led the league with 57 stolen bases.

1985 - Lou Brock and Hoyt Wilhelm are elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.

1991 - Pete Rose is released from federal prison after serving five months for tax evasion.

1992 - The BBWAA elects Tom Seaver and Rollie Fingers to the Hall of Fame.

1993 - The Detroit Tigers sign first baseman Cecil Fielder to a five-year, $36 million contract which temporarily makes him the highest-paid player in the majors.

2006 - The IBAF, baseball’s world governing body, threatens to withdraw its sanctioning of the World Baseball Classic unless the United States government allows Cuba to compete.

2006 - No. 1 overall pick Justin Upton agrees to a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that includes a $6.1 million signing bonus.

2016 - The Dodgers finalize a deal with Japanese pitcher Kenta Maeda. The deal is for eight years and $25 million, but includes incentives that could take the value all the way to $106.2 million.

2021 - The Mets acquire shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Indians in exchange for infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez along with pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.

