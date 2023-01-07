Braves News: Braves sign Yacksel Rios, Austin Riley’s 2023 predictions, more

The minor league transactions continued on Friday as the Atlanta Braves signed RHP Yacksel Rios to a minor league deal. The contract includes an invitation to Spring Training.

Congrats to our client, pitcher Yacksel Rios, on signing w/ the Atlanta @Braves, which includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training. He is currently playing winter ball in Puerto Rico & has 27.2 IP w/ 0.65 ERA, 34 Ks & 4 BBs #Braves #MLB #TeamESM @mlbpuertorico pic.twitter.com/6danyA83Jz — Gavin Kahn (@Gavin_Kahn) January 6, 2023

Drafted in 2011 by the Philadelphia Phillies, the 29-year-old has made 89 career big league appearances. In the minors, however, he has tossed 544 frames and put together a career 4.15 ERA thus far.

Before being released by the Chicago White Sox in August, Rios put together an underwhelming 2022 in Triple-A, logging 33 innings and surrendering 20 runs. His ERA shot up to 4.91 on the year.

Hopefully the righty will be able to work through some command issues and provide some bullpen depth while getting us through a few innings of Spring Training.

MLB News:

Veteran Nelson Cruz has reportedly received offers for the 2023 season. After signing on with the Washington Nationals in March, Cruz put together possibly one of his worst seasons in 2022.

The San Francisco Giants officially announced their two-year deal with Michael Conforto.

With Spring Training less than six weeks away, Bryan Reynolds’ market has opened up. The CF is now drawing interest from the Texas Rangers.

After undergoing shoulder and wrist surgeries, SS Fernando Tatis Jr. has been cleared to begin baseball activities. He is currently serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The San Diego Padres signed RHP Brent Honeywell and OF Adam Engel for the 2023 season. Honeywell’s deal includes minor league options, and Engel’s deal gives him the ability to decline options.

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated starting pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment.

Former All-Star reliever Bill Campbell passed away at 74 after a battle with cancer.

The Boston Red Sox officially announced their two-year contract with INF Justin Turner.

Carlos Correa’s free agency saga continues, as the Minnesota Twins have rejoined the bidding.