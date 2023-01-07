Hot stove open thread, 1/7/2023

Well, there’s not much beyond Yacksel Rios on the Atlanta Braves front for the last 24-hour period. Fun activity: go to his Savant page, pick “select random video,” and tell me how long you do this until you find a video where he A) hits his spot and B) doesn’t allow a ball in play on hitting his spot. It took me so long I gave up.

I guess we can talk about why the Phillies traded multiple controlled utility guys for a controllable run-of-the-mill reliever, but I don’t really have an answer beyond “haha relievers.”

Trivia for today is not really hard, and you can of course look it up, just bizarre: Todd Helton is the Rockies’ career offensive stat leader in pretty much everything. By how many runs (to the nearest hundred) does he have a lead in times crossing the plate compared to the next-closest Rockie? What about RBI? What about walks?

Unrelated to trivia? Do you hate the Hall of Fame as much as I do? Why or why not?