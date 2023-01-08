This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine are elected to the Hall of Fame

Braves Franchise History

1916 - James Gaffney sells the Boston Braves to Harvard University football coach Percy Haughton for a reported $500,000. Gaffney purchased the Braves in 1913 for $187,000.

1918 - The Braves acquire veteran infielder Buck Herzog from the Giants in exchange for second baseman Larry Doyle and pitcher Jesse Barnes.

1987 - A group of ten free agents including Doyle Alexander, Andre Dawson, Bob Horner and Tim Raines fail to meet a midnight deadline and will not be allowed to re-sign with their former clubs until May 1 if they are not offered contracts by new teams. The lack of interest in the players will become the focus of the Players Association’s first anti-collusion suit against the owners.

2014 - Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine are elected to the Hall of Fame along with first baseman Frank Thomas.

MLB History

1913 - The Yankees hire Frank Chance as the team’s new manager. Chance previously won a pair of World Series titles and four pennants as manager for the Cubs.

1962 - Commissioner Ford Frick denies that Carl Furillo has been blacklisted by Major League Baseball because of a salary dispute with the Dodgers in 1959.

1986 - Willie McCovey receives 346 votes and becomes the 16th player to be elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

1991 - Gaylord Perry, Ferguson Jenkins and Rod Carew are all elected to the Hall of Fame. Carew is the 22nd player to be elected in his first year of eligibility.

1995 - Two time MVP winner Mike Schmidt is elected to the Hall of Fame.

2002 - Ozzie Smith is elected to the Hall of Fame by BBWAA writers in his first year of eligibility.

2005 - Eddie Murray and Gary Carter are elected to the Hall of Fame. Murray go in on his first ballot while Carter was in his sixth.

2008 - Goose Gossage is voted into the Hall of Fame on his ninth ballot. He is the fifth reliever to join the Hall and the third in the past five years.

2013 - The Nationals re-sign first baseman Adam LaRoche to a two-year, $25 million deal.

