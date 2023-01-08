Hot Stove open thread

Here are today’s biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Yankees remain interested in acquiring Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but former Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar is another possibility according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
- The Mariners agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock. The deal also reportedly includes $3 million in performance bonuses.
- The Marlins are reportedly letting teams know that they are willing to discuss Pablo Lopez, Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers or Jesus Luzardo in potential trades.
