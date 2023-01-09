Luke Jackson agrees to deal with the Giants

Apparently there won’t be a reunion after all. Former Braves reliever Luke Jackson is reportedly in agreement with the San Francisco Giants on a two-year deal worth $11.5 million. Jackson missed all of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Per the Giants: The Giants and right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson agreed to terms on a two-year Major League contract worth $11.5 million that also includes a club option for the 2025 season. Jackson will earn $3 million in 2023 and $6.5 million in 2024. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) January 9, 2023

Jackson was a first round pick of the Texas Rangers back in 2010. The Braves acquired him from Texas in 2016 in exchange for pitchers Brady Feigl and Tyrell Jenkins. He was designated for assignment by Atlanta three different times, but stuck around and played a big part in the team’s run to a World Series championship in 2021 as part of the “Night Shift” out of the bullpen. Jackson has appeared in 238 games with Atlanta over the last five seasons and has a 3.93 ERA and a 3.71 FIP in 254 innings.

The Braves acquired Joe Jimenez from the Tigers earlier this offseason and expect to have Kirby Yates back from injury to start the 2023 season.