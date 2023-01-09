This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Mike Kelly to the Reds

Braves Franchise History

1894 - Boston Beaneaters catcher Charlie Bennett loses both of his legs in a horrific train accident. Bennett’s first team, the Detroit Wolverines, will rename their ballpark to Bennett Park in his honor.

1996 - The Braves trade outfielder Mike Kelly to Cincinnati for minor league pitcher Chad Fox.

MLB History

1903 - Frank Farrell and Bill Devery purchase the Baltimore franchise for $18,000 and move it to Manhattan where they will become the New York Highlanders who are the ancestors of today’s New York Yankees.

1908 - The Detroit Tigers name Frank Navin as the team’s president. Their home field, Bennett Park, will be re-named “Navin Field” which will later become Tiger Stadium.

1952 - The U.S. Marines announce that they will recall Red Sox star Ted Williams to active duty to serve in the Korean War. Williams will play briefly in 1952, but won’t return to the lineup on a full time basis until late in 1953.

1976 - Giants vice president Charles Ruppert announces the sale of the team to a group from Toronto for $13.3 million. San Francisco Mayer George Moscone will get a preliminary injunction to prevent the franchise from moving.

1980 - Al Kaline and Duke Snider are elected to the Hall of Fame. Kaline is the 10th player to be elected in his first year of eligibility while Snider gained election in his 11th try.

1989 - Johnny Bench and Carl Yastrzemski are elected to the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

1990 - Jim Palmer and Joe Morgan are elected to the Hall of Fame in their first time on the ballot.

2002 - Billy Wagner agrees to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Astros.

2005 - Carlos Beltran agrees to a seven-year, $119 million deal with the New York Mets.

2012 - Barry Larkin is elected to the Hall of Fame in his third year on the ballot.

2022 - The Yankees name Rachel Balkovec as the new manager of the Low A Tampa Tarpons.

