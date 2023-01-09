 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Atlanta’s approach to player acquisition, more

The “stealth and silence” approach of Atlanta in signings and trades is strategic.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: General Manager’s Meetings Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

While I can only speak for myself, I feel confident in suggesting that may Braves fans are also baseball fans in general. As a result, during parts of the offseason and around the trade deadline, it is likely that much of Braves country and other fanbases make sure to turn the notifications icon on for Ken Rosenthal, Jeff Passan, and others.

However, if Braves fans want to know the details when their favorite team makes a move, they must go straight to the source. In recent years, the Braves franchise itself has revealed major signings or trades, choosing to ensure very little news or rumors are available on potential moves.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today approached Alex Anthopolous on this very topic, who revealed that the stealth and silent mode in which the Braves operate is strategic:

This is information is likely not a surprise to anyone, as it makes total sense that the Braves want to do everything that can to have as much leverage as possible. And in the end, it is hard to argue that that approach has been anything less than effective. Even it is not the most exciting method due to the lack of speculation, the end results speak for themselves.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power