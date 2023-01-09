MLB reinstates John Coppolella from ‘ineligible list’

In a surprise move, Major League Baseball has reinstated former Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella from the “permanently ineligible” list. The report was confirmed by both the commissioner’s office and Coppolella himself Sunday to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark.

Coppolella was suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred in November of 2017 for his part in the Braves purported international signing scandal. Rumors suggested that the lifetime ban was due to Coppolella’s unwillingness to cooperate.

Coppolella released a statement to The Athletic over the weekend and expressed remorse for his actions that led to his suspension from the game.

“I want to thank Commissioner Manfred for granting my application for removal from the Ineligible List. I am deeply appreciative of so many people who have been involved in this process, including (executive vice president of legal and operations) Bryan Seeley and (senior vice president of investigations and deputy general counsel) Moira Weinberg at Major League Baseball. “I deeply regret and accept accountability for my actions. I want to again apologize to the Atlanta Braves organization, Major League Baseball, its fans, and especially my family and friends. I am grateful for this decision and will strive each day to honor this opportunity.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Coppolella will be returning to Major League Baseball in any capacity, but the door is now open. Since his suspension was introduced, Coppolella has worked for a pair of time-share companies in Orlando. He also earned an MBA in finance from the University of Florida graduating in 2022.