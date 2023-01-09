 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hot Stove open thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

We are just a little over a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. The offseason will enter into its final stages over the next couple of weeks as free agents look to latch on with teams heading into Spring Training. Expect to see several arbitration eligible players sign this week before Friday’s date for exchanging offers. The Braves still have five players who are arbitration eligible including Max Fried and A.J. Minter.

The biggest headline of the day came out of nowhere as Major League Baseball quietly reinstated for Braves GM John Coppolella from the ineligible list. Coppolella received a permanent ban in November of 2017 for his role in transgressions on the International Market. Atlanta ended up losing 12 international prospects and received major sanctions that limited their ability to participate in international free agency.

Here is a look at the rest of Monday’s headlines:

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power