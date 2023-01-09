Hot Stove open thread

We are just a little over a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. The offseason will enter into its final stages over the next couple of weeks as free agents look to latch on with teams heading into Spring Training. Expect to see several arbitration eligible players sign this week before Friday’s date for exchanging offers. The Braves still have five players who are arbitration eligible including Max Fried and A.J. Minter.

The biggest headline of the day came out of nowhere as Major League Baseball quietly reinstated for Braves GM John Coppolella from the ineligible list. Coppolella received a permanent ban in November of 2017 for his role in transgressions on the International Market. Atlanta ended up losing 12 international prospects and received major sanctions that limited their ability to participate in international free agency.

Here is a look at the rest of Monday’s headlines:

Luke Jackson has a new home after agreeing to a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. The deal also includes a club option for a third season.

The Braves also reportedly signed Ryder Jones to a minor league deal and the career infielder is moving to the mound.