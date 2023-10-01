 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: October 1

By Kris Willis
/ new
National League Wild Card Game 2: Cincinnati Reds v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

2020 - Ian Anderson shines on the mound while Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna both homer off of Raisel Iglesias in the eighth to seal a 5-0 win over the Reds in the Wild Card round. Atlanta pitchers held the Reds scoreless for 22 innings in the series.

MLB History

1919 - Just before Game 1 of the World Series, the Chicago White Sox become betting underdogs in the best-of-nine series. Then 29-game winner Eddie Cicotte is knocked out of the game with a five run fourth inning. Reds starter Dutch Ruether tosses a six-hitter and drives in three runs in a 9-1 upset win.

1932 - Babe Ruth allegedly calls his shot and homers at Wrigley Field in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series. The Yankees win 7-5 with Ruth and Lou Gehrig both homering twice.

1961 - Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the season to break Babe Ruth’s 34-year old single season record. The Yankees win the game 1-0.

1970 - The Phillies defeat the Montreal Expos 2-1 in the final game played at Connie Mack Stadium. Fans swarm onto and destroy the field at the end of the game.

1988 - Tony Gwynn has two hits and raises his average to .313 for the season. He becomes the first player to win the batting title with an average below .320.

2004 - Ichiro Suzuki records two hits and breaks George Sisler’s 84-year old record of 257 hits in a single season. Ichiro will finish the year with 262 hits.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power