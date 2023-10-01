This Day in Braves History: October 1

Braves Franchise History

2020 - Ian Anderson shines on the mound while Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna both homer off of Raisel Iglesias in the eighth to seal a 5-0 win over the Reds in the Wild Card round. Atlanta pitchers held the Reds scoreless for 22 innings in the series.

MLB History

1919 - Just before Game 1 of the World Series, the Chicago White Sox become betting underdogs in the best-of-nine series. Then 29-game winner Eddie Cicotte is knocked out of the game with a five run fourth inning. Reds starter Dutch Ruether tosses a six-hitter and drives in three runs in a 9-1 upset win.

1932 - Babe Ruth allegedly calls his shot and homers at Wrigley Field in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series. The Yankees win 7-5 with Ruth and Lou Gehrig both homering twice.

1961 - Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the season to break Babe Ruth’s 34-year old single season record. The Yankees win the game 1-0.

1970 - The Phillies defeat the Montreal Expos 2-1 in the final game played at Connie Mack Stadium. Fans swarm onto and destroy the field at the end of the game.

1988 - Tony Gwynn has two hits and raises his average to .313 for the season. He becomes the first player to win the batting title with an average below .320.

2004 - Ichiro Suzuki records two hits and breaks George Sisler’s 84-year old record of 257 hits in a single season. Ichiro will finish the year with 262 hits.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.