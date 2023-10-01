Braves News: Records galore, regular season finale, more

The Braves broke two more individual franchise records Saturday, as Ronald Acuna took sole ownership of the modern day franchise season stolen base record and Spencer Strider broke John Smoltz’ franchise season strikeout record. The big one left on the table for Atlanta is the MLB season team home run total record. The Braves need two more homers to tie and three more to top the current record-holding 2019 Twins. Against a bad Washington team, either of these is very achievable, but this is one that I am strangely invested in, so I will be rooting hard for some long balls on Sunday. It may be a bit more difficult if the Braves opt to rest some of their big bats for the last game of the season. It is possible, however, that Atlanta opts more to avoid rust than accumulate rest, with the bye they have past the wild-card round of the playoffs. Either way, pull for three or more homers in Sunday’s game.

Braves News

Ronald Acuna broke the modern day franchise single-season stolen base record.

Spencer Strider broke the franchise single-season strikeout record.

Hurston Waldrep made it into the MLB Pipeline top 100 prospects.

Dylan Dodd is set to start the season finale on Sunday.

The Braves beat the Nationals 5-3, coming from behind a first innings deficit.

MLB News

The Twins released deadline addition Dylan Floro.

Brandon Nimmo’s season is over with a shoulder injury that doesn’t appear to have any ramifications for next season.

Felix Bautista will get Tommy John surgery and signed a two year contract to stay with Baltimore.

The playoff field solidified, as the Marlins and DBacks clinched in the NL, and the Astros, Rangers, and Blue Jays clinched in the AL.