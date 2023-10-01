MLB Standings: Playoff field set, but positioning still up for grabs

The field for the 2023 MLB Postseason is set, but there is still some things to play for as the season enters its final day. The Marlins and Diamondbacks punched their ticket and eliminated the Cubs and Reds from contention Saturday. In the American League, Houston and Toronto clinched although the Astros are still in contention for the AL West title.

Scores of Note from Saturday, September 30

Marlins 7, Pirates 3

Cubs 10, Brewers 6

Reds 6, Cardinals 15

Astros 1, Diamondbacks 0

Wild Card Race

The Marlins’ win in Pittsburgh and the Reds’ loss in St. Louis Saturday set the field in the National League. However, there is still positioning that is up for grabs. Miami currently holds a half game lead over the Diamondbacks for the second wild card. They also hold the tie breaker over Arizona. A Marlins’ win or a Diamondbacks’ loss Sunday would give Miami the second spot. If the Marlins lose and Arizona wins, then we have some confusion.

Miami had a game suspended against the Mets with two outs in the top of the ninth earlier this week. That game was scheduled to be completed on Monday. One report says that game will happen if the Marlins lose Sunday and Arizona wins. Another report says the game won’t happen and that Sunday’s outcome will decide the race.

Remaining Schedule

Phillies: at Mets (1)

Diamondbacks: vs Astros (1)

Marlins: at Pirates (1)

NL Wild Card Standings Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Wild Card Teams W L PCT WCGB L10 STRK Philadelphia Phillies* 89 72 .553 5.0+ 7-3 L3 Miami Marlins 84 76 .525 0.5+ 6-4 W3 Arizona Diamondbacks 84 77 .522 -- 5-5 L3

Division Race / Home Field Advantage

Only one division race remains in play entering Sunday and that is the AL West where the Rangers currently have a 1.0 game lead over the Astros. Houston holds the tie breaker over Texas and thus needs to win Sunday and have the Rangers lose.

Playoff Picture

To wrap everything up, the field for the postseason is set, but positioning is still up for grabs. The Marlins control their own destiny for the second wild card in the NL. Arizona essentially needs a win Sunday, a Marlins loss Sunday and then for Miami to blow a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning of the resumed game Monday against the Mets. (If it happens at all).

In the AL, the possibility exists for three teams, the Rangers, Astros and Blue Jays, to all finish with 90 wins. Houston holds the tiebreaker over the Rangers. Toronto can finish as high as the second wild card.

Playoff Seeding entering Sunday

National League

Braves Dodgers Brewers Phillies Marlins Diamondbacks

American League