Braves recall Dylan Dodd, place Jackson Stephens on IL

As expected, the Atlanta Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd and he will start Sunday’s season finale against the Washington Nationals. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta placed reliever Jackson Stephens on the injured list.

The #Braves today recalled LHP Dylan Dodd to Atlanta and placed RHP Jackson Stephens on 15-day injured list, backdated to September 30, with right elbow inflammation. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2023

Dodd turned in a strong showing during the spring and began the season in the major league rotation. However, he was unable to find much success posting a 7.62 ERA and a 7.66 FIP in 28 1/3 innings across six starts at the major league level. He spent most of the season at Gwinnett where the results weren’t much better. Dodd posted a 5.91 ERA and a 5.46 FIP in 16 games (14 starts) for the Stripers.

Stephens, who spent most of the 2022 season with Atlanta, returned to the team’s bullpen last month and pitched in five games, tossing 12 innings in relief. The right-hander had a 1.500 WHIP and a 3.00 ERA for the Braves prior to being placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation.