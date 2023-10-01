 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves recall Dylan Dodd, place Jackson Stephens on IL

The Braves will turn to Dodd to start the 2023 regular season’s final game.

By Kris Willis
MLB: SEP 09 Pirates at Braves
Dylan Dodd will start the last 2023 regular season game for the Braves.
Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As expected, the Atlanta Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd and he will start Sunday’s season finale against the Washington Nationals. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta placed reliever Jackson Stephens on the injured list.

Dodd turned in a strong showing during the spring and began the season in the major league rotation. However, he was unable to find much success posting a 7.62 ERA and a 7.66 FIP in 28 1/3 innings across six starts at the major league level. He spent most of the season at Gwinnett where the results weren’t much better. Dodd posted a 5.91 ERA and a 5.46 FIP in 16 games (14 starts) for the Stripers.

Stephens, who spent most of the 2022 season with Atlanta, returned to the team’s bullpen last month and pitched in five games, tossing 12 innings in relief. The right-hander had a 1.500 WHIP and a 3.00 ERA for the Braves prior to being placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation.

