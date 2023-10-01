Braves set to close out regular season Sunday against the Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will put a bow on the 2023 regular season when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. The Braves enter the final day with 104 wins and have already locked up home field advantage throughout the postseason.

Brian Snitker announced after Saturday’s game that the team will call up rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd to start the season finale. Dodd opened the season in Atlanta’s rotation, but struggled and spent most of his time at Gwinnett. His last start in the majors came on September 9 where he allowed seven hits and four runs over four innings against the Pirates. He made a relief appearance in his last game for Gwinnett and was sharp allowing just one hit while striking out seven over four scoreless innings.

The Nationals will go with rookie right-hander Jackson Rutledge in Sunday’s game. Rutledge faced the Braves last weekend in Washington and looked good allowing three hits and one run over five innings. Sunday will be just his fourth career start.

The Braves checked off two more milestones in Saturday’s win. Spencer Strider picked up his 20th win of the season and broke John Smoltz’s single-season record for strikeouts. Ronald Acuña Jr. picked up his 73rd stolen base of the season which broke Otis Nixon’s modern day record of 72 that was set back in 1991.

Atlanta enters Sunday’s game with 305 home runs, which is the third most all time behind the 2019 Yankees (306) and the 2019 Twins (307). They need three homers in the season finale to set a new all-time record.

First pitch in Sunday’s game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, October 1, 3:10 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan