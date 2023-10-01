Braves roll with regular lineup for Sunday’s series finale

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will wrap up the 2023 regular seasons Sunday when the two teams meet again at Truist Park. Dylan Dodd will get the start for Atlanta while Jackson Rutledge will be on the mound for Washington.

The Braves will roll out their normal lineup for Sunday’s finale, but it is likely that several regulars exit early. Travis d’Arnaud is starting behind the plate and will hit seventh.

For the Nationals, Joey Meneses will start at first base and hit third. Keibert Ruiz will serve as the DH Sunday and hit fourth. Alex Call gets the start in left field against the lefty Dodd and will hit seventh.

Nats RHP Rutledge at Braves LHP Dodd (3:10/MASN2) pic.twitter.com/tJdLGnpyFc — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) October 1, 2023

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 3:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.