This Day in Braves History: October 10

By Kris Willis
Braves Franchise History

1957 - Lew Burdette picks up his third win of the World Series as Milwaukee beats the Yankees 5-0 to give the Braves the championship.

1996 - The Braves fall to the Cardinals 8-3 as Gary Gaetti hits a grand slam off of Greg Maddux to tie the NLCS.

1997 - Atlanta falls to the Florida Marlins 5-2 in Game 3 of the NLCS. Charles Johnson drives in three of Florida’s runs and Livan Hernandez picks up the win in relief.

1998 - The Braves fall to the Padres 4-1 in the NLCS as Sterling Hitchcock and four relievers hold Atlanta in check.

2001 - Tom Glavine shuts down the Astros as the Braves take a 2-0 series lead with a 1-0 win. The only run of the game comes in to score on a double play.

MLB History

1924 - The Washington Senators win their only World Series championship with a 4-3 win over the New York Giants in 12 innings. The winning run scores when a grounder by Earl McNeely takes a bad hop and bounces over third baseman Fred Lindstrom’s head.

1973 - Tom Seaver and the Mets defeat the Reds 7-2 to advance to the World Series.

1980 - George Brett homered off Goose Gossage to give the Royals a 4-2 win and to complete a three-game sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS.

1990 - The Oakland Athletics sweep the Boston Red Sox with a 3-1 win to advance to the World Series. Dave Stewart wins for the eighth straight time in head-to-head matchups with Roger Clemens, who was ejected in the second inning for arguing balls and strikes.

2000 - The Blue Jays fire manager Jim Fregosi.

2017 - The Red Sox announce that manager John Farrell will not return to the club in 2018. Boston had just won back-to-back division titles and also won the 2013 World Series under Farrell.

2019 - The Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler after two losing seasons.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

