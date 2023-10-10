Braves News: Dramatic Game 2 win, Austin Riley, more

Though it was just the first win of the 2023 postseason for the Braves, it came with plenty of drama and Heroics. The Braves were able to even the first round of the NLDS at one game a piece. Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II both made amazing plays at the plate and in centerfield, but it was Austin Riley who hit the go ahead home run and made the play of the game to double off Bryce Harper after Harris II’s amazing catch.

The Braves are now 17-2 in NLDS Game 2’s all-time, continuing the tradition of the Braves being resilient despite Game 1 struggles. Overall, and even with the series shifting back to Philadelphia, the Braves have to feel confident they can win two out of the next three games to advance.

Braves News

The double play to end the game was one of the best defensive plays in recent MLB postseason memory.

While Ben Ingram and others had amazing calls of Riley’s home-run and the game ending double play, it is hard to beat the play happening with only the natural sound on the field:

Brian Snitker discussed many topics before Game 2, including the fact that the Braves are still deciding who will start Game 3.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman recap all the action and the win in the latest episode of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News