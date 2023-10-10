AL Division Series open thread

The ALDS continues Tuesday with the Orioles looking to avoid elimination against the Rangers while the Astros and Twins duel to take the upper hand in their series.
Division Series Scores
Sunday
Rangers 11, Orioles 8 - (Texas leads 2-0)
Twins 6, Astros 2 - (Series tied 1-1)
Monday
Phillies 4. Braves 5 - (Series tied 1-1)
Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 - (Arizona leads 2-0)
Tuesday’s Schedule
Game 3: Astros vs. Twins - 4:07 p.m. ET (FOX)
HOU: Cristian Javier
MIN: Sonny Gray
Game 3: Orioles vs. Rangers - 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)
BAL: Dean Kremer
TEX: Nathan Eovaldi
