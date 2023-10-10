 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AL Division Series open thread

By Kris Willis
Division Series - Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two

The ALDS continues Tuesday with the Orioles looking to avoid elimination against the Rangers while the Astros and Twins duel to take the upper hand in their series.

Division Series Scores

Sunday
Rangers 11, Orioles 8 - (Texas leads 2-0)
Twins 6, Astros 2 - (Series tied 1-1)

Monday
Phillies 4. Braves 5 - (Series tied 1-1)
Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 - (Arizona leads 2-0)

Tuesday’s Schedule

Game 3: Astros vs. Twins - 4:07 p.m. ET (FOX)

HOU: Cristian Javier
MIN: Sonny Gray

Game 3: Orioles vs. Rangers - 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)

BAL: Dean Kremer
TEX: Nathan Eovaldi

