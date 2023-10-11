PTBNL Episode 59: Playoff format, Braves’ Game 3 starter options and more

Kris and Stephen are back with the latest episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. In this episode, the guys discuss the brutal injury to Kyle Wright, what it means for him, what it means for the Braves this season, and what it means for the Braves moving forward. They guys also discussed how disappointing Game 1 of the NLDS was and equally how unbelievable Game 2 was, as well as a look ahead to Game 3.

