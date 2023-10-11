Braves News: Game Three starting pitching speculations, Braves resilient in Game Two, and more

After a wild one on Monday, the Atlanta Braves have set off to Philadelphia for Game Three of the now even National League Division Series. The Braves have yet to announce their starting pitcher, which has brought about plenty of speculation.

Some expect the Braves to hand the ball to rookie AJ Smith-Shawver, who has started just five big league games.

Bryce Elder’s name has also been thrown around, as well as the least likely option in Charlie Morton, who was activated from the injured list on Sunday.

Nonetheless, the Braves will announce their starter with plenty of time before first pitch, which is set for this evening at 5:07 ET in Citizens Bank Park.

Austin Riley and the Braves have once again shown their ability to bounce back after Monday’s comeback win in Game Two of the Division Series.

Travis d’Arnaud has proven himself to be a clutch postseason player as he is tied for second among catchers with the most postseason home runs.

Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. underwent surgery on his right foot to correct his turf toe issue. He should be ready for Spring Training.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ryan Goins has announced his retirement. For a time, Goins suited up for the Braves’ minor league affiliates.

1968 World Series Champion Wayne Comer passed away recently at age 79.