Travis d’Arnaud back behind the plate for Braves in Game 3

The Division Series shifts to Citizens Bank Park Wednesday where the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in Game 3. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while Philadelphia will go with veteran Aaron Nola.

The Braves will stick with the same lineup as in Game 2 with Travis d’Arnaud getting the start behind the plate and hitting sixth. d’Arnaud is 5-for-33 with a couple of homers in his career against Nola.

No real surprises for the Phillies lineup. Bryce Harper will hit third with Alec Bohm dropping into the cleanup spot. Bryson Stott hits fifth with J.T. Realmuto dropping to sixth. Nick Castellanos homered twice off of Elder in his start in September. Brandon Marsh, who will bat eighth and play left field, is 2-for-3 in his career against Elder.

Game 3 is scheduled to get underway at 5:07 p.m. ET and can be seen on TBS.