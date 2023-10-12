This Day in Braves History: Freddie Freeman sends Atlanta to the NLCS

Braves Franchise History

1998 - The Braves score five runs in the eighth inning to rally and defeat the San Diego Padres 7-6. Michael Tucker hits a three-run home run and drives in five runs in the game.

1999 - Greg Maddux and the Braves defeat the Mets 4-2 in Game 1 of the NLCS. Eddie Perez homered for Atlanta in the win.

2001 - The Braves defeat the Houston Astros 6-2 to sweep the NLDS and advance to the League Championship Series for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Paul Bako, Julio Franco and Chipper Jones all homer in the win.

2020 - Atlanta scored four runs in the ninth to secure a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies both homer in the ninth inning.

2021 - The Braves come from behind as Freddie Freeman homers off Josh Hader in the eighth inning to secure a 5-4 win over the Brewers and to advance to the NLCS.

MLB History

1929 - The Philadelphia Athletics overcome an 8-0 deficit by scoring 10 runs in the seventh to claim a 10-8 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the World Series.

1948 - The New York Yankees name Casey Stengel as their new manager replacing Bucky Harris. Stengel led the Yankees to five consecutive World Championships beginning in 1949.

1967 - Bob Gibson strikes out 10 and homers as the Cardinals win the World Series with a 7-2 win over the Red Sox in Game 7.

1982 - Paul Molitor sets a World Series record with five hits as the Brewers beat the Cardinals 10-0 in Game 1.

1986 - The Red Sox avoid elimination as Dave Henderson homers with two outs in the ninth against Donnie Moore. The Red Sox will go on to beat the Angels 7-6 in 11 innings and will win the series in seven games.

2011 - The Chicago Cubs hire Theo Epstein to be their new team president.

