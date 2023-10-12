Braves News: Season on the brink, Arcia/Harper nonsense, more

The Braves got beaten badly Wednesday night and must win or go home in the last two games of the NLDS. Meanwhile some nonsensical media drama was stirred up after an Arcia comment to his teammates about Bryce Harper in the locker room after Game 2 was reported, starting some cheap clickbait drama.

Orlando Arcia was asked about it after the game and seemed pretty irritated at the media for leaking the comment, which was not made to a member of the press, but was made to teammates with the press in the room.

"He wasn't supposed to hear."



Orlando Arcia discusses his comments made about Bryce Harper in the clubhouse after Game 2: pic.twitter.com/n9U3PS3sVr — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 12, 2023

Travis d’Arnaud seemed more irritated than Orlando at the media for reporting the comment.

d’Arnaud responded to Arcia’s celebration & the quote heard after the Braves win on Monday. pic.twitter.com/LrzTXi2OcU — Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) October 12, 2023

Harper for his part, clearly made note of the comment and stared down Arcia running the bases on his home runs, but also didn’t seem to take it particularly seriously as a real offense in his post-game press. Harper definitely seemed to have fun with the comment, and made it known on the field, but didn’t let on anything beyond that.

Bryce Harper talks about the Arcia stare down during his postgame interview with Franzke & LA on 94WIP:



“It’s a lot of fun and there’s a lot of back and forth and banter, right?” pic.twitter.com/DCLgrJBWv5 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 12, 2023

My take on the matter is that it’s pretty silly on a lot of levels. I probably would not have reported it myself, but it is extremely easy content that will get attention and I can understand why a reporter would want to report it. I get why the Braves’ players would be frustrated with the matter and while I’m not entirely sure what the norms are for reporting overheard comments like this, a bit more tact knowing that reporters are in the room may be warranted. Trash talk is also a pretty established norm within sports and I think it’s silly that this much of a circus was made of it, so I wouldn’t expect any real escalation of the saga from here.

Back to the actual playoff series at hand, the Braves have to win the next two games or their season is over. Spencer Strider is on the mound Thursday, which is what Phillies’ fans were chanting for on Wednesday. Here’s hoping he teaches them to be careful what they wish for, but on paper this does look quite favorable to Atlanta. With that being said, Game 1 was almost the same matchup on paper and that did not go well for Atlanta.

Braves News

The Braves lost badly in Game 3, as complacent management, and insufficient offense was a losing recipe.

Brian Snitker addressed the loss and some significant questions about his tactics after the game.

Brad and Scott are back with the flagship podcast recap of Game 3.

MLB News

The Diamondbacks SWEPT the Dodgers, punching their ticket for the NLCS.

The Astros put away the Twins, setting the stage for an all-Texas ALCS.

Francisco Lindor got elbow surgery but is expected to be back for spring training.